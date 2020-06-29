Ian Alexander Williams



Franklin Township - Ian Alexander Williams entered the world on October 14, 1988 and departed the world on June 25, 2020. He was a loving and caring son, grandson and friend with an infectious laugh who loved drawing highways. Ian graduated from East Brunswick High School, Penn State University with a Double Major in Information Technology and Criminal Justice. He furthered his education at University of Maryland Global Campus with a Double Master's in Business Administration and Homeland Security Technology where he was also was in the Honor Society. Ian was in the process of pursing his doctorate degree at Concordia University of Portland and was Studying International Environmental Policy and Law at Harvard Extension School. Ian also holds an Associated Degree in in Leasing. Ian was an Amateur Storm Chaser at Skywarn, he was also a Notary Public in Somerset County. He was an Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Mathematical Scientist at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft New Jersey. In May 2016 he became Founder and Chief Executive Officer of, Ian Williams Tech Solutions LLC. Ian was a former Director of Prison Education at Hudson County Department of Corrections and Former Data Processing Technician for Public Health and Safety at County of Middlesex Office of Information Technology. While at Penn State, Ian was a Community Assistant at the leasing office for off-campus housing. He also worked on the Information System Help Desk and was an Assistant Program Coordinator on the Schuylkill Haven Campus. Ian was also a Geek Squad Operations Agent at Best Buy in Altoona Pennsylvania. After College Ian join Epsilon Sigma Alpha International as a Community Outreach Member. Ian was baptized and attended Sharon Baptist Church where he was in the Junior Choir and served as Choir President. He also was a project coordinator and worked with the music ministry on the sound system. Ian's personality and infectious smile made him loved by everyone who was fortunate to have known him. He will be missed by his mom and best friend Lorri Lynn Smith, his Nana and Pop Pop (Joan and Sam Smith). His Aunts Natalie and Jill Smith and Uncle Brennon. His special Aunt Bobbie (Gail Orders) and Karen Sanders. He also leaves behind a number of Aunts, Uncle, cousins, siblings, a host of friends, and his biological father Erik Williams, Grandmother Marguerite Haskins Williams and Grandfather Prince Albert Williams. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.









