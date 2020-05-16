|
|
Ida M. Szukics
Avenel - Ida M. Szukics, 93, of Avenel, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in South River, she has resided in Avenel for over 60 years.
Ida was employed as a Packaging Group Leader by E. R. Squibb & Sons in New Brunswick for 45 years before retiring in 1991.
During retirement Ida was an active volunteer with the American Heart Association, Arthritis Foundation, Middlesex County Healthy Heart Program, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program; and was named Middlesex County Volunteer of the Year.
She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel; and enjoyed many hobbies such as knitting, sewing, pottery, gardening and cooking.
Ida was predeceased by her husband, James E. Szukics, in 1986; parents, Philippo and Laura Lamanna; sister, Eva Lamanna Smickenbecker; and brothers, Adam Lamanna and Joseph Lamanna.
Surviving are her son, James C. Szukics of Edison; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020