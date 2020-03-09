|
Ida Poll
Carteret - Ida Poll, 85 of Carteret passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Tinton Falls Assisted Living Center.
Born in Dunellen, Ida was a lifelong resident of Carteret and was a homemaker. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish - Holy Family R.C. Church in Carteret and was the former president of the Carteret Slovak Club. Ida was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Ida was predeceased by her husband in 2009, Joseph Poll. Surviving are her children, Darlene Vlachakis, Joseph Poll, Daniel Poll and his wife Kim, Nancy Gardner and her husband Rich. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jason, Kristin, Leah, Griffin, Austin, Brittany and Mariah along with two great grandchildren, Aiden and Amelia.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am mass of Christian burial at Divine Mercy Parish - Holy Family R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020