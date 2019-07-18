|
|
Ida Soluri
Sayreville - Ida Soluri, 93 of Sayreville, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge.
Born Tuesday, August 25, 1925 in Staten Island, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Albanese.
Ida was raised in Staten Island, she would later move to Jersey City, finally settling in Sayreville over 30 years ago. While living in Jersey City, Ida worked as a seamstress in North Bergen. Growing up in Staten Island, Ida was one of nine children. She valued the time spent with all of her family throughout the years. She especially enjoyed cooking for family gatherings. She was a caring woman, who will be missed by all those that were blessed to have had her in their lives. The love she gave and the memory of her life will live on forever in the hearts of those she loved.
Ida was predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Giacomo, who passed away in 2002, and by her siblings, Francis Urcioli, Beatrice Carbone, Ann Santangelo, Connie Esposito, Frank Albanese, Angelo Albanese, John Albanese, and Albert Albanese.
Ida is survived by her loving children, Anthony Soluri and his wife Laurie, and Joan Lewis and her husband Bill, by her cherished grandchildren, Anthony Soluri, Dayna Soluri, Brittany Lewis, and Stephanie Lewis, and by her adored great grandchildren, Michael Soluri. and Landon Mazza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church located at 225 MacArthur Ave Sayreville, New Jersey 08872. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City, NJ.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home For Funerals and Cremation Service, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, New Jersey.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.HegartyScaliaFuneralHome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019