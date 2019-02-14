|
|
Ila G. Miller
Perth Amboy - Ila G. Miller, 84, of Perth Amboy, passed away on February 13, 2019, at her residence. She was born and raised in Perth Amboy to Lena and Louis Ginsberg. Ila attended the University of Michigan, and received a BA in English and then attended the University of California, Berkley, CA, where she received a BA in Landscape Design and was a self-employed Landscape Architect. She was a resident of Englishtown for 32 years before moving back to Perth Amboy in 2001. Ila was an advocate for her son Patrick, helping to mainstream his education. She had the best sense of humor and vibrant spirit which will be missed by her family and friends.
She was a member of Congregation Beth Mordecai, Kearney Cottage Historical Association, Proprietary House, Royal Garden Club, and the Cultural Heritage Commission of Middlesex County. Ila had a love for dogs and was ahead of her time as an environmental conservationist.
Ila was predeceased by her husband, Charles Miller (1979) and her sister, Joyce Yaffe.
She is survived by her two sons, David and Patrick Miller; her two grandchildren, Eli and Helen Miller; and her sister, Dorothy Lemelson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in Beth Mordecai Cemetery, Perth Amboy.
Memorial donations may be made in Ila's memory to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, please visit www.mskcc.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019