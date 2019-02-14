Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ila Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila G. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ila G. Miller Obituary
Ila G. Miller

Perth Amboy - Ila G. Miller, 84, of Perth Amboy, passed away on February 13, 2019, at her residence. She was born and raised in Perth Amboy to Lena and Louis Ginsberg. Ila attended the University of Michigan, and received a BA in English and then attended the University of California, Berkley, CA, where she received a BA in Landscape Design and was a self-employed Landscape Architect. She was a resident of Englishtown for 32 years before moving back to Perth Amboy in 2001. Ila was an advocate for her son Patrick, helping to mainstream his education. She had the best sense of humor and vibrant spirit which will be missed by her family and friends.

She was a member of Congregation Beth Mordecai, Kearney Cottage Historical Association, Proprietary House, Royal Garden Club, and the Cultural Heritage Commission of Middlesex County. Ila had a love for dogs and was ahead of her time as an environmental conservationist.

Ila was predeceased by her husband, Charles Miller (1979) and her sister, Joyce Yaffe.

She is survived by her two sons, David and Patrick Miller; her two grandchildren, Eli and Helen Miller; and her sister, Dorothy Lemelson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in Beth Mordecai Cemetery, Perth Amboy.

Memorial donations may be made in Ila's memory to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, please visit www.mskcc.org.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.