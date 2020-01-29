Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:15 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
Piscataway , NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Walkoviak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene G. Walkoviak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilene G. Walkoviak Obituary
Ilene G. Walkoviak

Piscataway - Ilene G. Walkoviak, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Somerville.

Born to the late Peter and Lucille Velardi in Newark, Ilene resided in North Plainfield and Bound Brook before settling to Piscataway six years ago. She worked in the customer service department for Verizon in South Plainfield until her retirement.

Ilene enjoyed being with her family as well as gardening. She also enjoyed taking care of her home by completing home improvement projects and interior decorating.

Surviving are her husband of twenty three years, Richard Walkoviak of Piscatway; three children, Anne Mackenzie, David Mackenzie and wife Michelle, and Sean Mackenzie and wife Tori; her sister, Grace Ragno and husband Joe and brother, John Velardi.

She will also be missed by her five grandchildren and great grandson, along with her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:15AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Piscataway at 10:30AM.

Cremation will follow privately.

Family and friends may gather in the funeral home from 4-8PM on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ilene's memory to the .

To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -