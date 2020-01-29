|
|
Ilene G. Walkoviak
Piscataway - Ilene G. Walkoviak, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Somerville.
Born to the late Peter and Lucille Velardi in Newark, Ilene resided in North Plainfield and Bound Brook before settling to Piscataway six years ago. She worked in the customer service department for Verizon in South Plainfield until her retirement.
Ilene enjoyed being with her family as well as gardening. She also enjoyed taking care of her home by completing home improvement projects and interior decorating.
Surviving are her husband of twenty three years, Richard Walkoviak of Piscatway; three children, Anne Mackenzie, David Mackenzie and wife Michelle, and Sean Mackenzie and wife Tori; her sister, Grace Ragno and husband Joe and brother, John Velardi.
She will also be missed by her five grandchildren and great grandson, along with her nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:15AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Piscataway at 10:30AM.
Cremation will follow privately.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home from 4-8PM on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ilene's memory to the .
To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020