Ilene Onyschak
Woodbridge - Ilene Onyschak of Woodbridge passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at The Atrium Care Center in Matawan. She was 96 years old.
Born in Plymouth, PA; She resided in Woodbridge for the past 55 years.
Mrs. Onyschak was an Inspector for O.K. Towel and Uniform Supply in Elizabeth for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband John Onyschak, Sr. who passed away in 1988; and a daughter Laraine Faytok.
She is survived by three sons John and Kathleen Onyschak of Woodbridge, Edwin Onyschak and Joanne of Piscataway, and Richard and Dora Onyschak of Cliffwood Beach; a son-in-law George Faytok; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, July 20, 2019 1:30 p.m. at Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 19, 2019