Ina B. Coleman
Hillsborough - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother, Ina B. Coleman, 87, entered eternal life on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Ina is survived by her beloved husband David L. Coleman, her loving children John R. Coleman and wife Stacie, Donna Coleman and husband Mark Horr and Amy Westlye and husband Mark, cherished grandchildren Brittney and Rhiannon Coleman and a great grandson David John Coleman. She is predeceased by her parents, a son David K. Coleman and her siblings Thelma Kessel, Elizabeth Pennington, Quanita Grosse and William.
All aspects of Ina's traditional funeral will be private at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Avenue, Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Somervillefuneralhome.com
"Always in Our Hearts"