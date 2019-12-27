|
|
Ines LuSoto
South River - Ines LuSoto, age 84, formerly of South River, peacefully passed away at Columbus Hospital in Newark surrounded by her loving family. Born in Panama, Ines moved to the US and eventually settled in South River where she lived for over 50 years. Mrs. LuSoto worked as a Customer Service Representative for Civic Center Pharmacy/CVS/Rite Aid in East Brunswick for over 20 years, but her true calling was found raising and taking care of her family. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Corpus Christi RC Church in South River, as well as a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Ines is predeceased by her beloved husband Martin, Sr. Surviving are her loving children and their spouses Martin, Jr. and his fiancée Koy of New Hampshire, Milton of Virginia, Isela and Chris Demydenko of East Brunswick, and Irene and Jorge Garcia of Nutley; her 9 beautiful grandchildren Katrina, Ryan, Cole, Carina, Ethan, Lucas, Lisette, Grace and Andrew; as well as many other dear family and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with a 10am mass at Corpus Christi RC Church. A private cremation will immediately follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ria Mar Restaurant and Bar in South River on Saturday, January 4 from 1230 to 430pm. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Ines.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019