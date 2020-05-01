|
|
Inez L. Franko
North Plainfield - Inez (Lacamera) Franko, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 25, 2020. A lifelong resident of North Plainfield, she enjoyed spending time at her second home in Sutton, VT.
Inez retired from the Edison School District where she taught music for grades K-6. She assisted teaching high school class at Thomas Aquinas where she was an English Teacher. Inez attended Julliard for some time before transferring to Manhattan School of Music where she earned her BA in 1963 and MA in 1964, all while raising three young children. A pioneer throughout her entire life, one of Inez's most remembered memories is when she was thirty-eight years old; she delivered her graduation vocal recital while being eight months pregnant with her fourth child.
In her earlier years, Inez was a political activist in local, state and some federal matters as a staunch conservative. Although primarily a vocal and piano musician, she had to play every orchestral instrument in order to graduate. A devout roman catholic, Inez was a choir director of St. Joseph's Parish in North Plainfield. In additional, she enjoyed traveling, Broadway shows, most music genres and cooking and gardening.
With retired members of the MET, she enjoyed participating in classical performances and also belonged to the North Plainfield German Club.
Predeceased by her parents Michael and Angelina (Millefiori) Lacamera, husband Michael G. and son Michael Madden, Inez leaves behind her loving and devoted family; son John Madden and his wife Barbara of Middlesex, daughter; Zuzanne Madden and Anthony Jones of Orsay, France and Cynthia Gave and her husband John of Shelby Township, MI. Inez will be deeply missed by her eight grandchildren; Kyle Madden, Lauren Madden, Allison Villani, Kaitlyn Madden, Elianna Jones Madden and Marissa Jones Madden and John Gave Jr. and Jeremy Gave as well as six great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will held at Middlesex Funeral Home followed by burial at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Once restrictions are lifted, the Franko family will hold a public service honoring Inez. Please visit www.Middle sexFuneralHome.com to send the family online condolences.
Published in Courier News from May 1 to May 3, 2020