Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Inge's life story with friends and family

Share Inge's life story with friends and family

Inge Scott



New Brunswick - Inge Scott, 66, of New Brunswick, died August 3, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY. A retiree for NJ Housing Authority, Edison, NJ. Surviving are her husband, Gerald Styles, a daughter, Shashaneshea Dukes, 2 grandchildren, and 2 siblings, John and Mitchell. Walk through Viewing is from 10-10:45am, Sat., August 22, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Services are private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store