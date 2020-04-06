Services
Ira H. Gurney


1926 - 2020
Ira H. Gurney

Somerville - Ira H. Gurney, 93, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset. Born in Newark, Mr. Gurney had resided in Somerville for 61 years. A graduate of New York University with a bachelor's degree in business administration, he was a retired insurance sales representative. Mr. Gurney was a member of Temple Shalom in Bridgewater for 60 years. He enjoyed watching professional basketball and going to the movies and theatre.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Wilma; his sons, Brad of Lake City, Fla. and his wife Jan, Andrew of San Diego and his wife Nanette and his grandchildren, Melissa, Alexander, Matthew and Carol.

Services will be private at Temple Sholom Cemetery in Bridgewater. Arrangements are by Bruce Van Arsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020
