Irene Ann Di Antonio
Edison - Irene Ann Di Antonio, 95, a devoted, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into eternal rest on July 15, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ.
Born in Ebervale, PA, she was a longtime resident of Edison. Irene was a communicant of St. Helena's Church in Edison. She was a teacher's aide at Menlo Park Elementary School for 24 years. She was an avid reader, devoted Yankees fan, and she enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She dedicated her life to her family and to God.
Irene is predeceased by her husband, Michael of 65 years; her sons, Anthony and Michael, and her two sisters, Margaret De Vincenzi and Agnes Toner.
She is survived by her son, James; her daughters, Diana, Darlene, and Debbie, and their spouses; her sisters, Lillian Hughes and Eleanor Ruggiero; as well as eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:15 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen, which will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, at St. Helena's Church, Edison. Entombment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-8 pm. To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019