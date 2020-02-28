|
Irene Ann Walsh
Irene Ann Walsh was born to Michael and Josephine Stauder on October 9, 1933. She grew up on their Belle Mead, NJ farm learning the values of hard work, fresh food, and love of family. She graduated from Somerville HS and received a BS from Trenton State Teachers College in 1955. She went back to the farm, started teaching in Hillsborough School District, and was later introduced by her uncle to Henry "Harry" Walsh of Ashely, PA. They were married on February 15th, 1958 and moved to Bound Brook, NJ. In 1960, they built a house next to her parents Belle Mead farm. There they raised their children, gardened, took driving vacations across the US, and grew old together. When she retired after 36+ years of teaching in Hillsborough, Irene and Harry went on cruises, traveled to see her family in Europe, and went to his ancestral homeland of Ireland. Before Harry's passing in 2011, they shared 53 years of marriage, a wanderlust of seeing new things, the joy family gatherings, and a love of ballroom dancing. Irene joined Harry in her new life on February 26th, 2020. She is survived by her sister Constance and brother Frederick. She is will be dearly missed by her children Michael, Rosemarie, and Henry Jr. as well as her grandchildren Joseph, Michelle, Mary, Eric, Julia, and Sarah in addition to her 5 nephews and 3 nieces. She was the keeper of dates and the sender of cards. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 3rd at 10 am in Mary Mother of God Church, 157 S. Triangle rd., Hillsborough. Entombment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bridgewater. Visiting for family and friends will be Monday from 5 pm-8 pm in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Rt. 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020