Irene B. Scafuto Sclafane
Middlesex - Irene B. (Chladnicek) Caputo Sclafane, 86, passed away in the early hours of December 13, 2019 at Vitas Health Care in Wayne. Born in Manhattan, NY to the late Frank and Anna (Vana) Chladnicek, Irene has been a resident of Middlesex since 1989.
For the last thirty-two years, Irene worked as the Senior Receptionist for Somerset Savings Bank in Middlesex. She was a very devout Catholic and belonged to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex. She had a love for dancing, gambling and taking cruises, but her true passion in life was spending time with her family and friends. She had the biggest heart and would do anything in her power to help others.
Predeceased by three siblings and her first and second husbands; Vincent S. Caputo and Leonard J. Sclafane, Irene leaves behind her loving children; Vincent Caputo and his wife Audrey of West Milford and Donna Marie Caputo-Bracco of Long Island. She will also be missed by her grandchildren; Suzanne, Daniel, Valerie and Christopher, her great-grandchildren; Joshua, Lucas, Ella, Emersyn and Tessa and her companion Gilbert of Middlesex.
Visitation will take place 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Sunday, December 15, 2019. A concluding religious service will be held in the funeral home at 5:30 pm.
Burial will take place privately in the Middle Grove Cemetery located in Saratoga Springs, NY. In lieu of flowers, Irene's family strongly suggests making a donation in her name to either the or to The .
Published in Courier News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019