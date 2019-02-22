Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Fords - Irene C. Sokolowski 98, of Fords, entered into eternal rest, February 21, 2019 at her home. She was born in Perth Amboy and had resided in Fords for the past 70 years.

Irene retired as a secretary with the NJ Parkway Authority in 1985, and had previously been a secretary at Engelhardt Chemical in Iselin for 12 years.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R C Church in Fords, a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Columbiettes. She was also Past President of the Fords Women's Club, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the Fords and Keasbey Senior Citizens, and a volunteer at Raritan Bay Medical Center Auxiliary.

Irene was predeceased by her husband, Theodore E. Sokolowski, in 1996. She is survived by her children Theodore E. Sokolowski Jr. and his wife, Roberta, of Long Valley, and Irene Dolan and her husband, Ron, of Hampton, NJ, 5 grandchildren, 8 grandchildren and her caregiver Suzanna Mruk.

Funeral services will be on Monday at 8:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 9 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation is Sunday from 2pm to 6 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019
