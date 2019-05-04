|
Irene Connery
Somerset - Irene Connery, 96, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Somerset Woods Rehab and Nursing Center.
Irene was predeceased by her husband, John J. Connery in 2011. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jacqueline and George Brown, John and Hildy Connery, David and Lucy Connery, and Douglas and Donna Connery; a sister, Mildred Parisi; along with 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 12-4PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison; and Monday, 9AM at the funeral home, with a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Edison. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 4, 2019