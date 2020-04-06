|
Irene E. Kovacs
Edison - - Irene E. Kovacs, 81, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at JFK Hartwyck in Edison.
Born in Trenton, Irene worked as a therapist at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was a member of the South Plainfield American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her companion, Jeff Lang of Edison; son, Nicholas Ehly and wife Brigid of Montana and brother, Carl Kovacs. She will also be missed by her two grandchildren, Nicholas, Jr. and Kelly.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020