Irene Golombos
Manville - Irene Golombos, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Gregory and Paraska Holovach. Mrs. Golombos was a resident of Manville, NJ for the past 70 years. She worked as Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools at Manville High School for 30 years before retiring. Mrs. Golombos loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening in her vegetable and flowers gardens She was a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen Golombos in 1981, by four brothers Jack, Nick, Chuck and Joe and by five sisters Marian, Paula, Helga, Verne and Eva. She is survived by her daughter Christine Golombos of Bedminster, NJ, her son Gregory Golombos and his wife Susan of Hillsborough, NJ, and by a brother Harry Holowach and his wife Olga of Sarasota Springs, New York. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Alison Golombos, David Golombos and wife Ewa, and Kyle Golombos, by her great-grandson James Golombos, and by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. The viewing will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019, 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 12, 2019