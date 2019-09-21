|
Irene (Jarosiewicz) Hanko
South River - Irene (Jarosiewicz) Hanko, 96, was called to God's heavenly home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Center For Hope, Hospice, Scotch Plains.
Irene was born on March 11, 1923, in South River, NJ, in the home that her father built when his wife was pregnant. She lived in this same residence, all of her life, bragging to her friends that "I was born in this house and will stay here until I'm called to heaven." This dream almost became a reality for her, except for her transition to the Center For Hope Hospice.
Irene was educated in South River, attending grammar school at St. Mary's and then South River High School. Following graduation, she married the "love of her life", Andy, and had two children, Larry and Linda. When her children were school age, Irene worked at Dora Dress company, one of the many dress shops in South River during the 1950's. After several years working there, she had a determination of wanting to pursue a vocation that was more challenging for her and went on to pursue her degree as a lab technician. Upon graduation, she was immediately offered employment at E R Squibb & Sons, where she worked for the next 30 years.
Upon her retirement, Irene enjoyed her time traveling with her husband, entertaining with her friends via "the Good Time Club", retreating to their Pennsylvania campsite and spending time with her granddaughters, Heather and Corinne and eventually, her 4 great-grandchildren, Brigid, Maggie, Ellie and Sean. She always made sure that her candy bowl was filled with goodies, as this was the first place they would gravitate to during their many visits. She took much pride in narrating stories of her daughter and son-in-law's world traveling and sailing adventures, her daily phone conversations with her granddaughters and how her daughter-in-law, Chris, was her personal bookkeeper making sure her checkbook always balanced, and that her correspondences were always taken care of. Most importantly, Irene was her granddaughter Corinne's personal cheerleader attending County, State and World Special Olympics competitions she participated in. She was dedicated to her church and a member of St. Mary's Rosary Society. Irene always would note that she was truly blessed and that her journey in life left nothing that she wanted changed. Truly, she was an ordinary person who lived an extraordinary life.
Irene was predeceased by her husband, Andy (2003), her sister, Stella Kolodziejski (2018), and granddaughter, Corinne Hanko (2015).
She is survived by her son, Larry and his wife, Chris, of South River; her daughter, L Hanko Rosenblad and her husband, Axel, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Yulee, Florida; granddaughter, Heather McCarron and her husband, Terence, of University Heights, Ohio, and her four great-grandchildren, Brigid, Maggie, Ellie and Sean.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23rd, at 8:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, September 22nd, from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 PM.
For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics Somerset County, P.O. Box 851, Somerville, NJ 08876 (www.sonj.org/find-local-program/somerset-county/).
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019