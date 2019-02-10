Services
Somerville Funeral Home Inc
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-2079
Bridgewater - A lifelong resident of Somerville and Bridgewater, Irene Helen Impellizeri, 85, passed on February 6, 2019 at RWJ Hospital, Somerville, NJ. She was born on November 2, 1933 in Shenandoah, Pa to the late Adele and Leo Sheva.

Irene retired from Mennen in Morristown, NJ. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Irene will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Irene is survived by her loving daughter Sharon Pongrazzi, a son, Gary Impellizeri (wife Judy) and son-in-law Richard Pongrazzi, Jr., her cherished grandchildren Justin Pongrazzi, Danielle and Michael Impellizeri, her sister Constance Morello and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by John Impellizeri and her sisters Leona and Rosemary.

Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Ave., Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079.

"ALWAYS IN OUR HEART"
Published in Courier News on Feb. 10, 2019
