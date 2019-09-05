|
|
Irene J. Babyak
Hillsborough - Irene J. Babyak, 89, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at RWJUH-Somerset. Daughter of the late John and Helen Reipricht, Irene was born in NYC and lived in Long Island before moving to Hillsborough 62 years ago. She worked for ShopRite in Manville as a cashier retiring in 1993. Irene was an animal lover. She loved all kinds of animal's, especially, her dog "Khloe". Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Babyak who died in 2010. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Carol Chabra and husband, Peter of Alexandria, VA, Cynthia Halonski of Hillsborough; grandchildren, Steven Chabra, Stacey Chabra; sisters, Anna Czerwinski, Rose Stevko; and sister-in-law, Ann Rinkovsky. The funeral service will be held 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Holy Ghost Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church in Manville followed by burial at Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Cemetery in Hillsborough. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Hubert's Animal Shelter.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 5, 2019