Irene Jeglinski
Edison - Irene Jeglinski, 95, of Edison, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison due to complications of Covid-19. She was a communicant of the Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords.
Irene was born August 12, 1924, and was raised in Perth Amboy, where she married her first husband, the late Walter Russyk. Widowed with two young children, she later met and married Anthony Jeglinski, also a widower with two young children. Together they raised four wonderful boys.
Irene was a woman short in stature, but feisty by nature, who loved her family. She loved to dance, sing the old standards, and you knew she was having fun by her unmistakable laugh. Her favorite pastime was taking daytrips to Caesar's casino in Atlantic City.
Irene was predeceased by her parents : William and Anna McKeon, her brother William McKeon and his wife Kate, and her husband Anthony Jeglinski.
She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law: Alan and Liz Jeglinski of Dawsonville, GA, Jerry and Melinda Jeglinski of Woodbridge, Wayne and Sharon Russyk of Iselin, and Walter and Pannee Russyk of Lampang, Thailand, her nephew Ray McKeon of Perth Amboy, five grandchildren; Erin Jeglinski (Jeff Eidson), Maura Andrews (Rich), Shane Jeglinski (Abby Shoaf), Joe Russyk (Colleen), Billy Russyk (Melissa), and three great-grandchildren; Rileigh and Brady Andrews and Brielle Russyk, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Due to restrictions, a private burial service was held at the St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home in Fords. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020