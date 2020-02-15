|
Irene Johansen
Scotch Plains - Irene Johansen, age 92, of Scotch Plains NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on February 12, 2020.
Friends and family will gather between 3 & 7 pm Monday February 17th and from 11:30am to 12:30pm Tuesday the 18th at Memorial Funeral Home 155 South Avenue Fanwood, NJ 07023. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 Tuesday at the funeral home.
To leave a condolence and for the full obituary please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com
Published in Courier News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020