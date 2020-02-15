|
Irene Kiczula
Woodbridge - Irene Kiczula, 83, of Woodbridge passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Perth Amboy after quietly battling a rare autoimmune disease for 40 years.
Born and raised in Mouzon Charent, France, Irene came to the United States at the age of 14 and lived in South River and Perth Amboy before settling in Woodbridge in 1998. Irene was a long time communicant of St. Stephen's RC Church of Perth Amboy. She loved to cook, tend to her gardens and solving word search puzzles. Together with her late husband, Peter, she watched WWF wrestling and soccer.
Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Peter Kiczula in 2018 and all of her siblings, Irene is survived by her children, Maryann E. Kiczula of Woodbridge, Peter Kiczula and his wife Karen Smykaj-Kiczula,of South River and Sabina Dooley and her husband Scott, of Danville, VA; her grandchildren, Shaun Yanchuk and his wife Danielle and, Conner and Kate Dooley, and; her great-grandchildren, Cash and Austin Yanchuk.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19th from Zylka Funeral Home at 513 State Street, Perth Amboy, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen's RC Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and again from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Irene's memory may be made to at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020