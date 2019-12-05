|
|
Irene Laday Post
Edison - Irene Laday Post, 95, of Edison, passed away on Wednesday,December 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Manhattan, NY, to George and Elizabeth Laday, on December 20, 1923. Her family moved to Bonhamtown in 1929. She graduated from Metuchen High School.Irene worked for the Pentagon and Raritan Arsenal during WWII. She was a keypunch operator, a precursor to computers. She retired in 1989, from Consumers Distributing.She raised her family right next door to her parents, and lived there her entire life. She was a great mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Later on in life, she met Fred Kyle, and they were together for 32 years, until his death in 2010.Irene loved to garden flowers, tomatoes, and cucumbers. She loved cooking and baking, especially Hungarian dishes. She loved canning.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Post (d.1980),her daughter, Vicki Inez Post (d.2019), siblings, Betty, Amy and George(Duke),and nephew Vincent (Roger) Ferreri. Surviving are her daughters, Bonnie Mozda and husband, Stanley,of Piscataway, Leslie Post of Edison, and Jessie Lindsay and husband, William,of Somerset; six grandchildren, Frank( Jason), Melissa, Elizabeth, Susan, Amber,and Conor; one great granddaughter, Alexsis; many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019,at 10:30 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27),Metuchen (costello-runyon.com). Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
Visitation will be Sunday, 1-5 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019