Irene M. Cerretti
South River - Irene M. Cerretti, 90, of South River, passed away on April 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in South River, she was the daughter of the late John Molnar and Elizabeth Mazek. She resided in South River for the past 61 years. Irene loved ballroom dancing with her beloved husband John; she also enjoyed playing the organ and piano. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Irene was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sayreville.
She was predeceased by her husband John in 2011, and sisters Olga, Julia, and Margaret.
Surviving are her two daughters, Michele Cerretti-Hicks and her husband Charlie of South River; Dr. Lori Cerretti and her husband Dr. Eric Malm of Norristown, PA; a sister, Yolanda Molnar of South River; a granddaughter, Carlie Hicks, a step-grandson James Malm and step-granddaughter Hannah Malm. Also surviving is a nephew Anthony Luschinski Jr and family, and her precious great granddaughter Heidi Rose and many Cerretti nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Services were entrusted to the Rezem Funeral Home at 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, New Jersey and will be private due to Covid-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020