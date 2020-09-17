1/
Irene Molloy
Irene Molloy

Old Bridge - Irene G. Molly, 83, of Old Bridge died on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. Born in New York City she lived in Old Bridge since 1986. Before retiring she was employed as a legal secretary for Sullivan & Cromwell, New York.

Daughter of the late Edward and Frances Scott Molly she is also predeceased by her companion Michael in 2012 and her daughter Joann Crowley in 2018. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cathleen and Stephen Weinhofer; her son-in-law Jerry Crowley and his wife Karen; her grandchildren Nicole, Jeremiah, Matthew, Laura, Bill and Jessica and her great-granddaughter Arabella.

Funeral services will be held on Monday September 21, 2020 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
SEP
21
Funeral service
09:15 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
