Irene Nieroda Romanowski

Irene Nieroda Romanowski

Plainfield - 1928-2020

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Irene Romanowski, mother of 4, loving grandmother of 2, passed away at the age of 91. Irene Nieroda was born on July 23, 1928 in Zwierzyniec, Poland to Roman and Agnieszka Nieroda. She was a survivor of the Soviet Siberian Labor Camps during World II and the North African Relocation Settlements before emigrated to England after the war. She settled in Plainfield, NJ where she married Eugene (Gene) Romanowski. She was employed at Howell Electric Motors in Plainfield for a number of years. She then was employed at Unisys and for many years at Medemerge in Green Brook where she retired. Irene was a communicant of St. Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Plainfield.

Irene was predeceased by her husband, Gene in 2005. She leaves behind her son, Joe and his wife, Aloma of Cumming, GA, daughter, Christine of Plainfield, NJ, son, Henry of Lancaster, PA and son, Richard of Wildwood, NJ, her beloved grandchildren, Ashley and Justin Romanowski and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvatorian Fathers in Verona, NJ: https://www.veronasds.com/word/Masses_english.pdf.

Bridgewater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ. "Good Night Irene"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
