Irene Ondisko
Fords - Irene Ondisko, 86, of Fords, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Ondisko was born in Edison to the late Peter and Agnes Terebush and had lived all of her life in Fords. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords. Irene was predeceased by her husband Stephen in 2002.
She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Allen and her husband Robert of Disputanta, VA. and Marie McSweeney and her husband William of Brick, NJ, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Interment will follow in the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. Visitation hours will be held Thursday from 7 to 9 pm. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020