Services
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
(908) 575-8512
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
Hillsborough, NJ
View Map
Irene Pavol Obituary
Irene Pavol

Manville - Irene Pavol, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home in Manville, NJ with her loving family by her side. She was born in Manville, NJ the daughter of the late Mary and Michael Pavol, Sr.. Irene was a lifelong resident of Manville, NJ. She had worked as an administrative assistant for MetLife in Bridgewater, NJ for many years before retiring. Irene was a loving sister and aunt. She loved traveling and gardening. Irene was a member of the Raritan Valley Slavic Cultural and Heritage Association as well as their book club. She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough, NJ. Irene was an active member of the Church and worked at bingo for many years. She was predeceased by her parents and by a brother Michael Pavol, Jr. She is survived by her loving sister Margaret Pavol of Bridgewater, NJ, her sister-in-law Patricia Pavol of Bridgewater, NJ and by her two nephews, Dr. Michael Pavol of Corvallis, Oregon and John Pavol and Patricia of Superior, Colorado. She is also survived by a great niece Jenna Pavol of Superior, Colorado. The viewing will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3 to 7 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Parastas Service will take place at 6:00 PM. The Funeral will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 9:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Divine Liturgy at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Hillsborough, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. Donations may be made in her memory to: St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 1900 Brooks Blvd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
