Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
Perth Amboy - Irene Rivera 71, of Perth Amboy entered into eternal rest, August 1, 2019 at Haven Hospice in JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico and has resided in Perth Amboy for the past 65 years.

Irene was a bookkeeper at Perth Amboy Municipal Court for 30 years before retiring in 2007.

She was an active communicant of Our Lady of Fatima R C Church in Perth Amboy.

Irene is survived by her husband Herminio, her children Daniel and his wife Robin of Florida, Herminio Jr. and his wife Janet of Hazlet, Diane Amaya and her husband Juan Carlos of Ephrata, PA, and Maribel Rivera of Perth Amboy, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and her siblings Jesus Maldonado, and Milagro Valarezo.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:15 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Fatima. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation is Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019
