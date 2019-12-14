|
Irene Smakula
Avenel - Irene Lachowski Smakula, age 90 years old, passed away suddenly but peacefully on December 12, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family and friends she loved most in this world.
Irene was born in Mount Carmel, PA on February 1, 1929, to Stanislaus and Alexandra Lachowski. She was the last of their 8 children. She moved to Jersey City, NJ at the age of 17. In 1957, she moved to the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township with her husband Andrew, where they raised their 3 children.
Irene lived a full and faith-filled life up until the moment of her passing. She was devoted to her faith and St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church, where she held many leadership positions including President of the Altar Rosary Society, Religious Education teacher, Eucharistic Minister, and active member of the Saint Vincent dePaul Society.
Irene had a long career with AT&T, where she held the position of Manager - Human Resources, when she retired in 1987.
After retirement, Irene became a certified exercise instructor and taught classes at senior centers in Woodbridge Township. She and husband Andrew enjoyed many trips and educational classes with the 'Elder Hostel' program, and participated in a number of religious pilgrimages to Europe, hosted by St. Andrew's.
Irene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was most proud of her Polish heritage and upheld many customs and traditions for Christmas and Easter celebrations year after year. She loved to cook, bake and crochet -- she made afghans for every member of her family, all her friends, and for the church bazaars.
Irene will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 67 years, Andrew of Avenel; her children Andrea Mulligan of Mickleton, NJ; Lorraine Mochnacz (Robert) of Somerset, NJ; Andrew John Smakula (Tricia O'Keefe) of Shanghai, China. And her grandsons Daniel , Patrick and Liam Mulligan. Irene is predeceased by her parents and her 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019, beginning with Visitation at 9:00 am at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00 am at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Avenel. Interment at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019