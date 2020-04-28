|
Irene Stahl
Sayreville - Irene Stahl, age 87, formerly of Sayreville, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge after a long stay at Atrium Care Center in Matawan. Born and raised in Olyphant, PA to the late Peter and Mary Novak, Irene has lived in Sayreville for most of her adult life. Before her retirement over 20 years ago, Mrs. Stahl worked as a bookkeeper for Ethyl Corp in Sayreville. She was a devout Catholic and long time communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Irene is predeceased by her beloved husband of over 66 years, Roy Stahl. Surviving are her sons Gary Stahl and partner Marie Alfaro of Marlboro, and Keith Stahl and fiancée Nanci Profetto of Neptune; her 3 grandchildren Eric Stahl, Jennifer Klein, and Nicole Grover; and her great-grandchildren Jonathan and Kayleigh Klein.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020