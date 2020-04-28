Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Stahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Stahl Obituary
Irene Stahl

Sayreville - Irene Stahl, age 87, formerly of Sayreville, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge after a long stay at Atrium Care Center in Matawan. Born and raised in Olyphant, PA to the late Peter and Mary Novak, Irene has lived in Sayreville for most of her adult life. Before her retirement over 20 years ago, Mrs. Stahl worked as a bookkeeper for Ethyl Corp in Sayreville. She was a devout Catholic and long time communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Irene is predeceased by her beloved husband of over 66 years, Roy Stahl. Surviving are her sons Gary Stahl and partner Marie Alfaro of Marlboro, and Keith Stahl and fiancée Nanci Profetto of Neptune; her 3 grandchildren Eric Stahl, Jennifer Klein, and Nicole Grover; and her great-grandchildren Jonathan and Kayleigh Klein.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -