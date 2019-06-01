|
|
Irene Synowiecki
Carteret - Irene Synowiecki 82, of Carteret, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born in Perth Amboy and was a life-long resident of Carteret.
She graduated from Carteret High School in 1954 and went on to attend the American Academy of Mortuary Science in New York, where she graduated on September 5, 1958. Irene and her sister JoAnn, were two of the first female licensed Funeral Directors in the state of New Jersey, and two of the first women to own and operate a Funeral Home (Synowiecki Funeral Home) in NJ at a very young age of 21 and 22 years old. Irene has continued working for the past 61 years helping families in their time of need.
Irene was a member of the Middlesex and Somerset Funeral Directors Association, where she held the position of Secretary for many years. She was an active member of many clubs and organizations in Carteret over the years. She was a life-long parishioner of Holy Family RC Church in Carteret.
Irene was fondly known as "Toots" to most of her family and friends. She spent her summers on the Polish Rivera a.k.a Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, where she had many adventures with her sister, cousins, and friends. Irene was an avid bowler, skier, and walker on Carteret Avenue. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be truly missed.
She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Anna Synowiecki; her sister JoAnn Fleming and her brother-in-law William T. Fleming. Irene is survived by her daughter, Lori Samuelson; her son, Joseph Samuelson and his wife Maria; her two grandchildren, Sydney and Shane Samuelson; and her three favorite cousins, George J. Otlowski and his wife Judy, Cathy Totin and Matty Otlowski, along with all their children.
The Funeral will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 8:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family RC Church in Carteret, followed by burial in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of Flowers, donations to Divine Mercy Parish would be appreciated. Knights of Columbus Carey Council 1280 and the Columbiettes will hold their ritual on Sunday at 7:15 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 1, 2019