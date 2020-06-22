Irene T. Costa
Marlboro - Irene T (Bator) Costa loving Mom and cherished soul passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020 to be with the Lord and his angels. She was 82.
Irene was born in Perth Amboy and resided there until she met the true love of her life, John A. Costa. They married in 1958 and resided in Keyport until moving to Marlboro in 1998.
Throughout her life Irene had a fond love of music. She was a cantor at St. Joseph's Church Keyport where she loved to sing for various church services and events. She was also a member of the Stewart Smith Singers. She loved her family deeply and her faith.
Irene was predeceased by her parents Irene (Mesko) Bator and John Bator and her husband, John A. Costa.
She is survived by her loving daughters Irene M. Costa and Marianne C. Guzinski ; her brother John Bator, Jr. and a cousin Helen Burdash.
While our family grieves at the loss of our Mom, we take comfort knowing that she will be with us forever as she once again walks hand in hand with our Dad.
Visitation will be on Wednesday June 24th, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday June 25th at 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel Historic Church, 549 County Road 520, Marlboro, NJ.
To post a condolence for Irene's family or to share a memory please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Because of Irene's dedicated love and support for all animals, in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Irene's memory to the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center https://www.sthuberts.org.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.