Irma Brosky
Middlesex - Irma (Kulkusky) Brosky, 85, passed away in her sleep on June 6, 2020. Born in McAdoo, PA to the late John and Anna (Perrin) Kulkusky, Irma has been a resident of Middlesex for the past sixty years.
She retired from Phillips Van Heusen in Piscataway where she worked as an Administrative Clerk. A member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex, she also belonged to the Altar Rosary Society, was a Eucharistic Minister and was on the Evangelization team. She was a member of the parks committee for Middlesex, loved going to casino's and tricky-trays and for several years, she belonged to the ladies auxiliary of Parker Fire House.
Irma will be missed by many dear family and friends, especially those she always had coffee with every day.
Predeceased by her husband Edward in 1981 and four siblings; Irma leaves behind her loving children; Edward of CA, Steven of NJ, Rachel of CO and Mark of NJ, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and her beloved grand dog Hunter.
Due to the current restrictions, Irma will have private services at Middlesex Funeral Home with burial following at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. At a later date, a service honoring Irma's life will be announced.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.