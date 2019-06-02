|
|
Irma L. Kerrison
Metuchen - Irma Leopa (neeGrundmann) Kerrison entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
She was raised in Hopelawn, and graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1941. She moved to Metuchen with her family in 1946 and has resided in the same home for the past 73 years. She worked at Merck & Co in Rahway, and received her Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Education from Rutgers University in New Brunswick. She taught in the Woodbridge Township School system for 30 years and retired in 1987. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen for 72 years, and sang in the Church Choir for 65 years. She was a member of Mt. Zion #116 OES, a Girl Scout Leader, and Church Camp Counselor. She was an avid reader & loved solving crossword puzzles.
She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Irvine Kerrison in 1996; parents, Arthur & Magdelena Grundmann; sisters, Elvira Alex, Eleanor Krebs, Regina Arleth; brothers, Arthur & Henry Grundmann; niece, Beth Sullivan; & great-nephew, Kyle Sullivan.
She is survived by her 10 nieces & nephews, Linda Krebs Amato, Bonnie Grundmann Moriarty & husband Tom, Lenore Grundmann Lavoie & husband Robert, Lisa Arleth, Lorianne Grundmann Gerard & husband Marshall, Audra Grundmann Mestas, Arthur Grundmann & wife Janis, Robert Krebs, & Kenneth & Bruce Grundmann; a step-daughter, Peggy Kerrison Jarvis & her husband James; grandchildren, Amelia Jarvis Lutz & husband Matthew, & Devon Jarvis & wife Jean; 5 great-grandsons; & many great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen, 270 Woodbridge Ave in Metuchen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the following in her memory: Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice, c/o JFK Medical Center in Edison, 65 James St., Edison 08820, First Presbyterian Church Choir, 270 Woodbridge Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840, Mt. Zion # 116 OES, OR St. Peters Breast Cancer Center in New Brunswick.
Arrangements made by the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen. To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019