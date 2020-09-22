Irma Sayte
Bayville - Irma Sayte, 82, of Bayville passed away at home with her family by her side on September 20, 2020. Born in Hungary on April 6, 1938, she immigrated to the United States during the Hungarian Revolution. After meeting her beloved husband Louis they settled to North Plainfield for the next 36 years where they raised their two daughters. In 2006 they retired from their business, Mechanitron Corporation of Roselle and moved to Manchester where they enjoyed the outdoors and time spent with their grandchildren.
Mrs. Sayte is predeceased by her husband Louis Sayte in 2012. Surviving are her two daughters Eva Steinhardt ans her husband Ken and Nora Newman and her Husband David, her 6 grandchildren and their spouses and 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving are extended family in Hungary and Australia.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Mastapeter Memorial Home in Bayville. To leave condolences for the family please go to www.mastapetermemorial.com