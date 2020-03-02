|
|
Irving C. Bennett Jr.
Branchburg - Irving C. Bennett Jr., of Branchburg, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Abingdon Care Center in Greenbrook, NJ. Born in Plainfield, NJ, he and his wife Dorothy lived in Bound Brook for 2 years before moving to Branchburg 63 years ago.
Irving was a proud member of the US Army where he served in Germany during the Korean Conflict before being honorably discharged in 1957.
Irving worked for 36 years for NJ Bell as an Associate Staff Manager before his retirement in 1983.
Irving was a member of Country Hills Volunteer Fire Department for 58 years, where he served as Chief in 1970, and was currently the oldest living member of the fire department.
Irving was a communicant of Holy Trinity R.C. Church, member of the National Railroad Historical Society, Trout Unlimited Ken Lockwood Gorge Chapter, Telephone Pioneers of America Camping Association, and the Post 6805 in Neshanic Station.
Irv was a Jack of all trades and there was not anything he could not fix. He was admired for his vast knowledge and patience.
Irving loved traveling with his wife via scenic railway throughout the U.S. and Europe, and he loved spending quality time with his family. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Vilma and Irving C. Bennett Sr., and his brother, Thomas.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 64 years, Dorothy Zelesnick Bennett; three dear sons, David and wife Deborah of Stockton, NJ, Bryan of Branchburg, NJ, and Michael and wife Mirella of Pittstown, NJ; two loving daughters, Patricia and husband Rande Pierce of Brodheadsville, PA, and Jacqueline and husband Steven Chorazak of Frenchtown, NJ; his brother Robert and Pam Krupa of Irasburg, Vermont; his sister, Nancy Schwarz of The Villages, FL; seven cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Meredith, Emily, Julie, Daniel, Matthew, and Jake; and several special nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 10:15 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 followed by an 11:00 am funeral liturgy at Holy Trinity R.C Church in Bridgewater.
Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Disabled Veteran Association, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020