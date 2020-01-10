|
|
Irving Tripp
Edison - Irving Tripp, 92, of Edison, NJ, and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on January 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was a veteran of the Korean War, President of Charles Smith Real Estate Agency, Chairman of JFK Medical Center in Edison, Chairman of the Draft Board Middlesex County, President of Middlesex County Multiple Listing System, Chairman of the Highland Park branch of Edison Bank, and original board member of the JCC of Edison. Irv loved opera, Broadway musicals and all music.
Irving was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Anna Tripp and his sisters, Trudy Tripp and Martha Whitman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 65 years with whom he traveled the world; his son, Steven (Ellen) Tripp, of Westfield; his daughter, Karen (Jack) Friedman of Pittsburgh, PA; his grandchildren: Hillary Friedman; Max (Maggie) Friedman; Tovah (Will) Rafelson; and Charlie Tripp; and his great-grandchildren, Michael and Samara.
The family will be receiving mourners on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services officiated by Rabbi Bennett Miller will be held at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery.
Contributions in Irv's memory may be made to a .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020