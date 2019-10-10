|
Isilda C. Viegas
Perth Amboy - Isilda C Viegas (Nee: De Graca), 83 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in Edison with her family by her side.
Born in Mamarosa, Portugal, Isilda later moved to Perth Amboy on April 22, 1967 where she raised her loving family. She was employed by Ball Glass in Carteret for 28 years and retired in 1999.
She is preceded in death by her husband Antonio F. Viegas, beloved parents Gracinda De Graca E Silva & Manuel De Oliveira, Cherished siblings Alvaro & Maria Rosa and her cherished son Fernando A. Viegas.
Isilda is survived by her devoted son John Viegas, and her adored siblings Manuel, Olivia, and Olinda. Beloved Grandmother of Chrystal, Jonathan, Daniel, and Olivia. Along with many nieces and nephews.
We will begin to leave on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9:15am for a Funeral Mass at 10am at Our Lady of the Rosary of the Fatima Church. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2 ~ 4 and 7 ~ 9pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, 08861
