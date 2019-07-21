|
|
Ismael "Izzy" Fernandez
Perth Amboy - Ismael "Izzy" Fernandez, 85 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence.
Izzy was born and raised in Guanica, Puerto Rico and came to New York, then to Perth Amboy 39 years ago. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. He was employed by Harbor Terrace, Perth Amboy as a Superintendent for many years. Prior to that he worked at Shop Brothers as a maintenance worker. Izzy loved watching anything that pertains to cars, NASCAR, Auto Auctions you name it. His real love was his Salsa music and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Perth Amboy.
He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Rosa (nee Fantauzzy); loving son of Juan and Isabel "Maria" (nee Valentin) Fernandez.
Izzy is survived by his beloved son Jorge and daughter Marilyn Fernandez; dear brother of Ernesto "Arturo" Fernandez and Hortencia Ayala; adored grandfather of 8 and great ~ grandfather of 6; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Tuesday from 5 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 21, 2019