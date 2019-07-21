Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ismael Fernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ismael "Izzy" Fernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ismael "Izzy" Fernandez Obituary
Ismael "Izzy" Fernandez

Perth Amboy - Ismael "Izzy" Fernandez, 85 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence.

Izzy was born and raised in Guanica, Puerto Rico and came to New York, then to Perth Amboy 39 years ago. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. He was employed by Harbor Terrace, Perth Amboy as a Superintendent for many years. Prior to that he worked at Shop Brothers as a maintenance worker. Izzy loved watching anything that pertains to cars, NASCAR, Auto Auctions you name it. His real love was his Salsa music and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Perth Amboy.

He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Rosa (nee Fantauzzy); loving son of Juan and Isabel "Maria" (nee Valentin) Fernandez.

Izzy is survived by his beloved son Jorge and daughter Marilyn Fernandez; dear brother of Ernesto "Arturo" Fernandez and Hortencia Ayala; adored grandfather of 8 and great ~ grandfather of 6; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Tuesday from 5 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now