Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Our Lady of Hungary Church
Ivette "Tity" Arocho


Perth Amoby - Ivette "Tity" Arocho, 52 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.

Ivette was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was employed by various manufacturing companies throughout the Middlesex County area. She was loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving father Isidro Arocho; dear sister of William Arocho. She is survived by her beloved children Reynaldo, Ivette and Armando Reyes; devoted daughter of Herminia (nee Hernandez); loving sister of Ada, Luis Angel, Luis Raul, Diana, Edwin, Nelson, Carmen and Argelis Arocho; adored grandmother of Skyla, Iziyah, Izabella, Serenity Arocho and Julius Reyes; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.

We begin to leave on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 10 am at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Our Lady of Hungary Church. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 5 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
