J. Frank Sanders
Washington, PA - J. Frank Sanders, age 85 of Washington, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born on July 17, 1934, he was the son of the late Mary and Daniel Sanders. Loving brother to Tim (Debbie) Sanders of Washington, PA. He was preceded in death by his siblings Lois Czdankiewicz, Lola (Tony) Sprader, Dave Sanders and Joyce Walter.
Frank loved karaoke. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of the American Legion Post 175, VFW Post 927, Elks Lodge 0846, Arms Club and Moose Lodge #22. Frank will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Per Frank's request, there will be no viewing. A service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Washington Cemetery, 498 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301 with full military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019