Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Washington Cemetery
498 Park Avenue
Washington, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Frank Sanders


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Frank Sanders Obituary
J. Frank Sanders

Washington, PA - J. Frank Sanders, age 85 of Washington, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born on July 17, 1934, he was the son of the late Mary and Daniel Sanders. Loving brother to Tim (Debbie) Sanders of Washington, PA. He was preceded in death by his siblings Lois Czdankiewicz, Lola (Tony) Sprader, Dave Sanders and Joyce Walter.

Frank loved karaoke. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of the American Legion Post 175, VFW Post 927, Elks Lodge 0846, Arms Club and Moose Lodge #22. Frank will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Per Frank's request, there will be no viewing. A service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Washington Cemetery, 498 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301 with full military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.

Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.