Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
South Amboy, NJ
J. Thomas Cross


1936 - 2019
J Thomas Cross

Myrtle Beach, SC - J Thomas Cross departed this life Tuesday afternoon June 11, 2019 in the care of Embrace Hospice in Myrtle Beach SC. Born in South Amboy, NJ on March 7, 1936, he was the son of Martin Vincent and Alice Cross. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, his brother Walter and sister Marianne. He leaves to hold dear his memory his brother Robert, his sister Michele and husband Rick, his Stepdaughter Cheryl and her son Cody and nieces and nephews. Tom was the mayor of South Amboy from 1976-1983, Middlesex County Freeholder from 1983 to 1990 at which time he became the Director of Personnel for Middlesex County. The family extends a heart-felt Thank You to Thrive Assisted Living and Memory Care and the staff for providing Tom kind and loving care while Tom was living there. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in South Amboy, NJ on July 20,2019 at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family suggests that any contributions to his memory be sent to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from July 17 to July 19, 2019
