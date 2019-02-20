|
|
Jack Daniel Peardon
Bound Brook - Jack Daniel Peardon, 84, of Bound Brook passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Joan A. (Orlando) Peardon. His daughter, Catherine Diamente of Bound Brook, son Jack Peardon Jr. of Bound Brook and fiance Beverly Kinney, daughter, Carolyn Peardon and fiance Guy Rucki of Somerset. Grandchildren, Kristen Diamente, Thomas Diamente, Christopher Woehrel and Caitlin Clifford. Great Granddaughter, Freyja Karmol-Diamente.
A private family service will be held at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater
Published in Courier News on Feb. 20, 2019