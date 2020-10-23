Jack Edward Monett



Jack Edward Monett, age 89, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his residence in Warren, NJ. He was born and raised in Westfield, NJ, October 9, 1931, and has resided in Warren, NJ for over 40 years. Jack attended and graduated from Westfield High School. He went on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Rutgers University. After graduation, Jack served his country as a member of the United States Army. Upon concluding his service with the Army, Jack entered the family business at Roller Corp of America in South Plainfield. After years of hard work he became a part owner of the company, which he was a part of until his retirement. Jack was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Mount in Warren, NJ. He enjoyed reading, spending time with his family, and partaking in daily lunches with his friends and colleagues. Jack is survived by his loving wife Jane, their son Tom Politica and his wife Karen, his grandchildren, Tom Jr. and David, and his great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Savanah. He is further survived by his nephew, Louis Hess and his niece, Vickey Nicholson. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd, Watchung, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Mount. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's memory to Our Lady of the Mount Church, 167 Mount Bethel Road, Warren NJ 07059.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store