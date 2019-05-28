Services
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
a tree dedication at the Kidstreet Playground
700 Garretson Road
Bridgewater, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Top O' The Hill Tavern
Route 202-206,
Pluckemin, NJ
View Map
Resources
Branchburg - Jack S. Marsh, 64, of Branchburg, founder of The Marsh Tree Company, passed away on February 12, 2019. In addition to his landscape business Jack built homes both here in NJ and in Costa Rica where he lived for more than 10 years.

As a young man Jack was a baseball enthusiast and played on local teams sponsored by Top O' The Hill Tavern and MacArthur's Appliances. Later he became an avid golfer and mariner. Jack earned his Captain's License from the US Coast Guard and sailed in NJ, Maine and Florida where he lived for a time.

In addition to nature and sports Jack had a special place in his heart for children and animals.

One of the original structures in Bridgewater's Kidstreet bears the name, "Marsh Tree Co" in recognition of the many hours Jack volunteered there during its creation. While living in Costa Rica, Jack immersed himself in the local culture and became a volunteer English teacher in a local elementary school and was honored by the community for his efforts.

As a young child, Jack raised a baby bull and earned his first $100! He was an enthusiastic member of Marsh's Raiders, a 4H Club devoted to horses. His passion for horses was rekindled in Costa Rica where he owned several including the infamous, Smokey. Dogs were his companions for most of his life including his beloved Brownie, the Marsh Tree Company mascot, who traveled to work with him every day, and Sandy who moved from Raritan to Costa Rica with Jack.

Jack is survived by his mother, Nadia Spencer, two sisters, Debbie Todd and Nancy Spencer, all of Florida, and dozens of amazing lifelong friends.

On Saturday June 8th at 11:30 am there will be a tree dedication at the Kidstreet Playground, 700 Garretson Road, Bridgewater followed by a celebration of Jack's life from Noon to 3, at Top O' The Hill Tavern, Route 202-206, Pluckemin. All are welcome.
Published in Courier News on May 28, 2019
