Jack W. Pellicane
Edison - Jack W. Pellicane, 73, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at JFK Hospital in Edison.
Jack was born in New Brunswick to the late Jack and Lucy Pellicane. He was a lifelong Edison resident. Jack was a Parishioner at St. Matthew's RC Church in Edison and had worked as a Forklift Mechanic at Twin Grocers in Edison. Jack loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He was a big fan of NASCAR and loved watching Western movies and listening to oldies on the radio.
Jack is predeceased by his son, Jack (1998); and his siblings Mary Lawrence and Stephen Pellicane.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Judy (Raszka); his son, Robert and his wife Alida of Edison; 3 daughters, Donna Marciniak and her husband Brad, Susan Castleton and her husband Tim, and AnnMarie Pellicane-Hopewell and her husband Jason, all of Edison; 15 grandchildren, Amanda and her husband David Smith, Allyson, Danielle, Adam, Jason, Alexis, Timmy, Alida, Jacquelyn Rose, Emily, Robert, Rebecca, Taylor, Christian, and AnnMarie; 1 great-grandchild, Chase; and his siblings, Frances Betsko, Robert, Thomas, Joseph, Michael, William, Phillip, and Lucy Pellicane.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 8:45 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle, Edison. Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Family or directly to NAMINJ.ORG
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020